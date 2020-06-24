Committee Chyna announces a new single titled ” Seen Her ! • RAPRNB

The ex-girlfriend of Tyga, Committee Chyna, created the surprise by announcing a new musical project which should be out next week…

This is a new in which we didn’t expect. The sulfurous Committee Chyna is currently in the studio and will deliver a new single, named Seen Heron June 29 ,. To give a preview of what should come out, she has already shared behind-the-scenes clip, in which there are many bikers and a few cars collection, with its subscribers on YouTube.

In an interview with Fox Soulthe baby mama of Tyga and Rob Kardashian has decided to remain secretive on this new single. In spite of everything, she has agreed to answer some questions. She explained that she wants to do a featuring with Nicki Minaj. Committee Chyna and rapper a native of Trinidad and Tobago are friends of long dates. They have repeatedly worked together and Nicki has done several shoot-out in different pieces. She said that Onika supports it because when it had shared the good news of the arrival of her single in a post to Instagram now deleted, Nicki Minaj did not hesitate a single second to reshare with its millions of subscribers…

A turbulent past

If Committee Chyna account back with a new song, it is now mostly known for many other reasons. In fact, the young woman of 32-year-old first started her career as a stripper before typing in the eye of Tyga. Angela Rene White of his real name, then began to appear as a model in several clips from rappers, to finally have a child with T-Raw. This last one leaves and gets in couple with the youngest sister of the clan Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, then aged only 17 years. After you have been a great friend of the wife of Kanye West, a cold settled between them. But this is the beginning of 2016 that it creates a surprise by going out with the brother of the girlfriend of the ex : Rob Kardashian. A lot of people will think of while she is in a relationship with him only for revenge, which will not prevent him from having a daughter with Rob. After an explosive separation, the one that boasted of having the only child in the family to have the last name Kardashian (the children of Kim, Kloe, Kourtney and Kylie carry the name of their fathers), has embarked on several business, and in particular in the fashion and cosmetics. She had also been much criticised for having output a lightening cream. Today, it diversified ecnore, throwing in the music. But it is not his first attempt. In 2018, she came out a single named Deserve which today, has disappeared from the platforms.

