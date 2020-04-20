Committee Chyna is charging $ 950 for the FaceTime : “An economic necessity”

We don’t know why you would do such a thing, but be aware that if you want to do a FaceTime with Committee Chyna to brighten up your containment, it will cost 950 dollars. The model and star of reality tv is charging his fans for a few seconds with it through screen interposed, but also for a simple follow back on Instagram, she does pay $ 250.

All of this is not clearly stated on its site make-up and skin care Lashed Cosmetics. You have to search for the terms “FaceTime“and “Follow back“in the bar of research to find out the pages offering these services. In the offer, Bac Chyna invites its fans to leave their phone number in the description before they pay their $ 950 (approximately 870 euros). Of are fortunately, payable in several times.

“Never had support”

“Yes, Committee Chyna connects more directly and more creatively with his fans via FaceTime and follow back on Instagram during the pandemic Covid-19. As the true entrepreneur that she is, Chyna adapts to current realities, and tries to be more fun and appreciate life in quarantine !“replied a representative of Lashed Cosmetics to People Magazine

He then sought to justify this exorbitant fee. “The creativity of Chyna in containment is also born of economic necessity. Despite what many media reported falsely, it has never received child support from Rob Kardashian, or Tyga, for their two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson“says his lawyer with our us counterparts, based on the fact that these legal battles for the custody of the little girl were “far from being free“and that Committee Chyna was “made any single“, “not like some people billionaires ‘self-made’ family of Rob“. And hop, a pike at his enemy Kylie Jenner.

A Chyna menacing and drunk ?

And as the years pass, the more the legal battle intensifies between Committee Chyna and Rob. On Monday, the brother of Kim explained that her ex had threatened pointing at him with a gun several times on December 14, 2016, the same night in which he said she would have tried to strangle her with a cable from iPhone. “She used my phone to make a FaceTime with my friend Victory, and when it was called, Chyna to me, pointed a gun over and threatened me. 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came in the room, still pointing the gun at me and threatening“, told the father of Dream in a complaint obtained by People Magazine.

He adds that it was “drunk and stoned” at the time of the facts. “Rob had admitted that he had never feared for his life and thought it was ‘funny’ when she had tickled with the gun not loaded by Rob“added the lawyer of Committee Chyna.