Committee Chyna shares new photos of Dream Kardashian with blue hair

Dream Kardashianserves looks with his new ‘do’.

The girl 3-year-old now sports a look that’s sleek and chic thanks to the help of mom Committee Chyna. This Friday, her mom has shared on Instagram she had temporarily stained the hair of the toddler of a shade of blue elegant after multiple requests. “Dream, I wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color (blue)”, Committee Chyna légendé his post.

Of course, this is only temporary because the wax paint can be removed by a single washing, depending on the brand. This gives the Dream a chance to change things without engaging in a look that’s more permanent.

On photos of the Dream, she poses in front of the fireplace of her mother in a sweat-shirt and Gucci pants blue which compliment her long curly strands, which were drawn in a style that is mid-high, mid-low.

In addition, Committee Chyna has shared a video of Dream twirling so that she can show her work.