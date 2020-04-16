Committee Chyna shares new photos of Dream Kardashian with blue hair

Dream Kardashianserves looks with his new ‘do’.
The girl 3-year-old now sports a look that’s sleek and chic thanks to the help of mom Committee Chyna. This Friday, her mom has shared on Instagram she had temporarily stained the hair of the toddler of a shade of blue elegant after multiple requests. “Dream, I wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color (blue)”, Committee Chyna légendé his post.
Of course, this is only temporary because the wax paint can be removed by a single washing, depending on the brand. This gives the Dream a chance to change things without engaging in a look that’s more permanent.
On photos of the Dream, she poses in front of the fireplace of her mother in a sweat-shirt and Gucci pants blue which compliment her long curly strands, which were drawn in a style that is mid-high, mid-low.
In addition, Committee Chyna has shared a video of Dream twirling so that she can show her work.
It seems that Dream stays with his mom, while his father Rob Kardashian distances social at mom’s Kris Jenneris in the house.
The whole family Kardashian is currently playing the security card, and follows all the recommendations of senior health officials in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. “I organised my photos on my phone and I found this and my sisters I miss them, but we are all alienated from society and away we are from each other, each being quarantined separately,” Kim Kardashian wrote to his fans in mid-march. “It’s difficult, but we must do this for our own safety and that of all others.”
“PLEASE, do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus,” continued the message of Kim. “We’ll all get through it! #TogetherApart”
At least, fans can follow the Kardashians on the literature on social networks as the beginnings of a Dream hairstyle!