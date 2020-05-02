Company | Coronavirus : two billion euros of the shortfall for the station according to its CEO, the region remains completely orange on the map of the déconfinement… Our direct

A cat tested positive for the sars coronavirus for the first time in France

A cat has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the first time in France after having probably been infected by its owners, announces the national veterinary School of Alfort, in Paris, who recommends that people sick of applying an estrangement with their cat.

“The mixed unit of research in virology of the national veterinary School of Alfort (ENVA), the national Agency health safety of food, environment and labour (Anses) and the Inrae, in connection with the Pasteur Institute, has detected the first cat carrier of SARS-CoV-2 in France”one can read on the website of the ENVA.

This unit has conducted tests with the help of the veterinarians of the paris region, about a dozen cats whose owners were possibly contaminated. One of the cats, located “near Paris”, has been tested positive and exhibited “clinical signs of respiratory and digestive“.

“At this stage of scientific knowledge, it seems that cats are not easily infected by the virus SARS-CoV-2 even in contact with owners infected”, indicates, however, the ENVA, “with only four cats naturally infected reported in the world“up until then.

“It is not necessarily surprising to find a cat carrier of this virus, since it has already been described, in Hong Kong (one), Belgium (one case) and New York (two cases), but this remains a rare phenomenon, since even in looking for a pro-active way, in a region where the SARS-CoV-2 circulates in a significant manner, we do not at the moment detected only one animal positive“says Sophie Le Poder, a professor of virology at the ENVA and the co-author of the study.

The School recommends that people sick of the Covid-19 “limit close contact with their cat, wearing a mask in his presence, and wash their hands before petting“, “in order to protect their pet“.

Sophie Le Poder states that studies are ongoing.

Despite several studies on the subject there is still no evidence that the rare pets infected with the new coronavirus can infect Humans in return.