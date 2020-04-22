Compare recipes of Anahí with the Tone of Valdés ‘Cooking with Toño’

Anahí is a mexican singer that in the last days it became trend in networks after the making of a recipe that left no happy users on Twitter. The former member of “Rebel” he revived the Enfrijoladas and he did remember what has been done by Tony Valdes in one of the many programs comedians in which he has participated.

In the past, the commentator TUDN starred in a food section in the program ‘XH-Derbez‘. In this, Tony Valdes performed recipes identical to the preparation of Anahí that meant the laughter of thousands of viewers. For this reason, many of them recalled these programs where the star of the string sports gave his side more cheerful.

If the 2020 out of a saucer, would be the enfrijoladas de Anahipic.twitter.com/6eXlaypFIW — Salvador Iglesias Jr (@Javisness) April 21, 2020

Therefore, a countless users began to upload fragments the programme in question where it is observed to Valdés preparing food. In addition, many others took the liberty to ask for other recipes, both personal, such as the cereal with the milk or the studs of salt.

This is not the first time that Tony Valdes it lends itself to integrate segments humorous within sports programs. Just remember the times that he, along with Eugenio Derbez, entertained more of a viewer with your exquisite relationship in front of cameras when humor is concerned.