comparison between the new actor Jay Hernandez and the legendary Tom Selleck

On January 7, 2020, TF1 has aired in prime time the first episode of the reboot of the cult series of the 80’s, the “Magnum”. In the remake, Jay Hernandez played Thomas Magnum in the place of Tom Selleck. It would be the height of the original series ? Jay confesses in an interview with 7sur7.

In the decade of the 80’s, the cult series “Magnum”, directed by the screenwriter Glen A. Larson, Donald P. Bellisario, has marked a whole generation. The great performance of Tom Selleck, who has taken on the role of Thomas Magnum, as well as that of their colleagues, has allowed the work of fiction to know a phenomenal success.

A COUPLE OF CHANGES

To the delight of fans of the cult series, the two writers Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov are dedicated to the realization of a new version of “Magnum”, the name of “Magnum P. I.”.

the actor Moustachioed Tom Selleck plays the role of the heroic in the film by Brian G Hutton “High Road to China”. | Photo : Getty Images

But for this remake, more modern, of course, this is the american actor of mexican origin, Jay Hernandez, who takes the main role as Thomas Magnum in the place of Tom Selleck. If the previous version of the series was filmed in Hawaii, it is to know that this new version also takes place in the beautiful island paradise.

On the other hand, there have been a couple of changes in terms of characters. In addition to the role of Thomas magnum, Jonathan Higgins has also been replaced by a female character. This is Juliet Higgins, played by the actress welsh Perdita Weeks.

JAY HERNANDEZ, WHO IS HE ?

Before the launch of “Magnum P. I.”, many are curious to know about the new lead actor, who is no other than Jay Hernandez. Born the 20 of February of 1978, the actor of mexican origin already has a couple of lines in his CV as his career in the cinema.

The acteurJay Hernandez | Photo : Getty Images

The actor, 42 years of age made his first appearance on the small screen in the 90’s. His first role was in the last three seasons of the series “the girl of The team.” Then, the american actor embodies Kikicho in the film “Live life” before playing in “A trip to hell” and “Crazy/beautiful”.

From these excellent presentations, the actor, whose real name is Javier Manuel, has held down many roles and has played in hit movies such as “Rêve de champion”, “fire Trap” or even “World Trade Center”. It was also found next to Margot Robbie and Will Smith in “Suicide Squad” where he played the Devil.

As what Jay Hernandez has been tested and has shown a great talent for playing the supporting roles.

“I don’t remplacerais never Tom Selleck”

If the decade of the forties is now a part of the main actors, the merit goes also to the artistic representative Howard Tyner. This latter has been seen in an elevator and it helped me a lot to integrate in the world of cinema.

“I have not had acting classes when I was little, I had no connection with Hollywood. Then, one day, I came across an agent in an elevator that I have been spinning from your credit card”,

he explained the Californian.

In an interview in the belgian website 7sur7 during a meeting at the 59th edition of the Festival de television de Monte-Carlo, on January 7, 2020, the actor of 42 years was left to go to some confidences on the output of the series.

“We were told that the series never work, that I do not remplacerais never Tom Selleck. My more beautiful reward is to have managed to conquer the hearts of the unbelievers”,

allows a Jay Hernandez.

THE NEW LIFE OF TOM SELECT

After having met Jay Hernandez, the question that arises is about the fate of the actor Tom Selleck. This last has always pursued his acting career, playing in many films and series from the end of “Magnum”. Take a look the new life of the actor Tom Selleck.