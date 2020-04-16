Compartmentalize, the solution to better manage the stress of confinement !

In psychology, compartmentalization is a defense mechanism of the mind to protect themselves from a traumatic event. It is to detach the images and emotions connected to it. A principle somewhat similar can be transposed into our daily lives to facilitate the management of our private and professional lives.

The method is to focus on a single objective at a time for a short time. By focusing only on a task professional or personal, the brain and attention and avoid being scattered over several projects. Wanting to manage too many records to front end, we often do not fully move on no.

To get them to set up this compartmentalization, the first step is to learn to say no, that is to say, prioritize the tasks and give up others. “The situation is unprecedented, it is important to take the time to review his / her personal needs ( loneliness, intimacy, and other ..)” , explains Isabelle Hastings, a professional coach and founder of MagicMonday. Accept doing less but better is may be the solution to retain its effectiveness and its balance. Then, it should be “give a frame” in our days by following a few rules.

Establish a suitable environment

The method of compartmentalisation is based on a concentration of short but intensive. All objects and applications that could adversely affect our ability to pay attention must be put out of our reach or in the mode “do not disturb”. The same goes for computers where only the windows essentials need to be kept open. You have to think minimalist. For fans of Marie Kondo, the high priestess of the storage closet, just transfer the method to her digital life to keep only the essential self. Family : In the context of family life, the gym is a little more complex. It is necessary to create a new framework explicit and clear to a situation completely unusual and unknown. If there is no perfect solution, the coach advises, however, to materialize the time where the parents work “with a sign, a signal “in a meeting” or even an accessory (a hat, a tie , a collar) to make the children understand that the parents are not available to them during this period” . In this way, the calm is maintained and the risk of burst in full video conferencing reduces. Then, it is necessary to delimit a work space. It should be quiet and spacious enough to feel comfortable. It is best to choose a place that will always be available at the times desired to create a kind of routine and habit for the brain. In the family, roommate, or couple : If you are living in the community, it is preferable to delimit the places of a common life-space work. This will prevent the entertainment and the démotivations and help maintain its concentration.

Create a daily framework and a routine

“Telework does not provide the context of the life of a traditional office : hourly and fixed place, for example. We do not realize this, but this is very structuring mentally and culturally” , said Jean Pouly, founder ofEconum, a startup that accompanies the transition to digital organizations. It is important to keep the pace of the day regular, fairly close to that of a daily newspaper, not confined with breakfast, lunch and breaks. The situation is complicated, that you live alone·e, couple, roommates or a family with children. In all cases, rules should be established initially to prevent conflicts and encroachments on the employment time of each one. Solo : “In this confinement period, 15% of people living alone have unique daily contact” colleagues, “this can create a deep sense of isolation”, explains Isabelle Hastings. In this framework, the work can become a refuge for boredom. The boundary between work and personal life can then be reduced to the extreme. It is important, therefore, to “set a connection time and a disconnect time” for example, ” continues the coach. Family : Implicitly, “one might think that the one who works does not handle family tasks . This can generate stress for the one who is off. It is likely to end up affected unilaterally, and without discussion, only with household tasks and in the management of children” , highlights Isabelle Hastings. Some parents choose to work early in the morning or late in the evening to “compensate” the time given to their children in days. “This can be a temporary solution , but beware of the fatigue of the double days, so these evenings of work extend late into the night” warning , Isabelle Hastings. Jean Pouly advises a bearing between the parents if this is possible and that everyone can benefit from a quality of work and complete attention.

Plan her days to find her balance

Plan your week allows you to have an overview of its activities and verify that they balance each other out. The layout and compartmentalization of the elements vie pro/ vie perso is easier. This planning can be done once per week, which saves time each morning and / or evening. The more a task is framed, and limited in time, the less it will be possible to procrastiner. Deadlines become motivations. But who says work does not say obsession. It is important to take breaks to rest their minds and release pressure. Jean Pouly “recommended to do every 45 minutes with a drink (water preferably), walking and of ventilation (to the extent possible), stretching, prolonged”. Usually, we take a coffee and talk with colleagues during breaks. “Take advantage of this context to vary the pauses and do good”why not practicing yoga or reading a few pages of a good novel, for example. Isabelle Hastings offers to take a lunch break of at least 45 minutes picking up screens, and take the opportunity to “take of the new a·e ami·e” ! Couple, family, colocation : The use of time must be made in correlation with the imperatives and constraints of each·e. breaks can be carried out only·s or more, provided that they remain limited in time and do not generate a too great concentration. This social time can also be very stimulating and recall the spirit “desktop”.

When it is finished, it is really finished !

“I often advise teams that I have been with since the beginning of the crisis of storing/ getting rid of the corner office on the weekend to ensure that the house or the apartment becomes a place of personal” , said Isabelle Hastings. Once a task has expired, it must be enclose in double tower. Compartmentalisation is based on this mental capacity to focus on the task accomplished in the present moment not thinking about anything else. Once that phase of work is completed, a second follows. The essential issue is to remove or silence the little voice of guilt that can appear when you don’t take care of her children, or that a work is not successful. All the tasks were chosen upstream, prioritized and fixed in time, it is important to remember this. Thanks to this solution, the moments spent with his children or ourselves during a yoga session, a swim or a tv series are experienced fully. Their influence and their impact on us are more profound. By recharging our batteries and by avoiding rehashing, we save time and energy. Each moment becomes the quality time that makes them more efficient and productive.