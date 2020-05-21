Complaint of Ubisoft’s against Apple and Google : the clone of Rainbow Six: Siege is removed – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Ubisoft has won a first fight about the mobile game Area F2. The French publisher had last Friday filed a complaint against Apple and Google, accusing them of leaving the game Area F2 on the App Store and the Play Store. According to Ubisoft, this game is a copy of the title of Rainbow Six: Siege. Today, the game Area F2 has disappeared from the app stores.

“We’re going to disable the current version at noon on may 20,” said the page Facebook of Area F2 this Wednesday. A quick glance on the App Store shows that the game is actually absent on iOS. It is the same thing on Android with the Play Store.

Players who have paid (even during the beta phase) have the right to a refund, continues the message. It is necessary to directly pass through the App Store or the Play Store to get his money back.

It is in any case interesting to see that the message of the page Facebook devoted to Area F2 makes no mention of the complaint to Ubisoft. In addition, the message suggests that the game will come back later after adjustments, as mention is made of the abandonment of ” the current version “. But there is no more information on the subject for the moment.

Super ! I thought that the “little” French was not going to be heard. Glad to be wrong !

A few rules to follow :1. Stay in the subject of the article2. Respect other players: no messages, aggressive, vulgar, hateful,…3. Proofread before submitting a comment : no SMS language and check the spelling before you post (browsers emphasise the faults).4. In case of an error, misspelling, and/or omissions in the article , please contact us via the Contact page.We reserve the right to remove comments that do not comply with these rules

Source: https://iphoneaddict.fr/post/news-289309-plainte-dubisoft-contre-apple-google-clone-rainbow-six-siege-retire

Ubisoft, Mobile, game, Google, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six