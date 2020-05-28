Complaints against the government : why Agnès Buzyn waiting for a trial with impatience

This Thursday, may 28, Agnès Buzyn was the guest of the morning of France Inter. Asked about the complaints against the government since the beginning of the health crisis, the candidate for mayor of Paris explained why she was waiting for a trial.

It is a whole country that is angry. In question ? The management of the health crisis. During one of his speeches, Emmanuel Macron-has even recognized that France was not sufficiently prepared to cope with the coronavirus. At the end of this crisis, the government will have to answer for his actions. Many complaints have been filed against several ministers. If Emmanuel Macron enjoys the immunity of president, his government cannot escape what promises to be an important legal series. And without surprise, the two names appear mostly at these complaints : that of the former minister of Health and that of her successor, Agnes Buzyn and Olivier Véran so. The first is all the more at the center of controversy since its about désarmants. ” When I left the ministry, I was crying because I knew that the wave of the tsunami was in front of us “, let go of it in the columns of the World, indicating they had been” the first to have seen what was happening in China “.

” I know what I’ve done “

Therefore, it’s difficult to imagine that the complaints of involuntary homicide, non-assistance to person in danger and is in danger will remain unanswered and will be purely and simply dismissed. Moreover, this is not what hope Agnès Buzyn. The candidate for the mayor of Paris says not to be afraid of a possible criminal trial. ” I have my conscience for me “loose, t-this Thursday, may 28, in the face of Léa Salamé at the microphone of France Inter. And bid : “ I know what I’ve done “. The one that has to put on her coat doctor when the crisis goes even further in ensuring you have” looking forward to speaking before the parliamentary Commission of inquiry “. If, for the moment, it” reserve (her) remarks to the national representation “, Agnès Buzyn is ready to empty his bag. ” For me, it is very important precisely to be able to express myself “, insists it. A speech that will necessarily be highly anticipated.