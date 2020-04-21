Conan O’brien holds a meeting with commercial Real Zoom with the CEO and the employees of Savagely Roast

We have all seen the stories on the dangers and risks inherent in the meetings, Zoom, the poor woman who accidentally brought his laptop in the bathroom to all those who stood up before logging out to prove once and for all, that person no longer wears pants.

Well, Conan O’brien it is passed to the higher level when he has planted a real business meeting and immediately began to dress everyone, including the CEO of the company. The free advertising that Conan was given the software TIBCO may be priceless, but it cost very expensive.

He was absolutely ruthless to roast virtually everyone present at the meeting, but no one has been more severely affected than the CEO, Dan Streetman, who laughed louder than anyone. His real goal was to try to raise the morale of the employees of the company with a little bit of fun, and there are especially successful.

He got a boost of the children of an employee when he asked if they thought that it brought something of value to the company. Hilariously, he had lots of ideas of what they could do … of the ideas that he read directly on their Web site.

But mostly, he just chanted and raved against the whole world, starting with the poor Dan. He interrupted the call when the CEO gave an overview of his goal to participate in meetings of the local team.

In the midst of his comments, Conan intervened and said: “I wanted to intervene because it is quite clear that Dan has lost his way with TIBCO. I mean, if you have to put your company name on a bar behind you, things get sad. “

Dan had, in effect, a backdrop of digital, a scene of a bar with the company logo on it. As the meeting progressed, it has moved on to other decorations, all with the logo, TIBCO adorned somewhere on them, and this has not escaped the attention of Conan, who has cried later: “Dan, you were great for the company since the beginning when you were hungry . But now you’re too busy to put the name TIBCO on the furniture, you have forgotten what we are doing. “

At one point, Dan has launched a response pretty generic to Conan asking him if he was excited about one of their products, and Conan has just reamed for it. “Oh my god, when they put the chip in your brain, they hold deeply, is not it? That is what happened to you?” He asked. “You remember when you were a roadie in a band and you dreamed? Now look at you.”

But he didn’t let everyone win, harassing a guy for his backdrop on the theme of Hawaii, another one to be a little too excited and a third for the air perhaps a little too relaxed at work.

Seriously, it was a roasting classic and definitely the kind of reminder of moral that a lot of people could use at a time like this. We do not suggest to anyone to try to roast its own meetings, Zoom. It helps that Conan is a famous comedian; you could always lose your job.

But the most important thing was that it was pretty damn funny.

