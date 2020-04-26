Concept art with Chris Evans in the role of Tom

Check out a concept art of the film Sonic with Chris Evans in the role of Tom and the old version of the hedgehog.

Since its release in the cinema, the film Sonic is doing rather well at the box office. It is pretty incredible when you think back on the first reactions when the first trailer was unveiled last year. The production has had to remake the design of Sonic after the reactions horrified internet users.

In the film, James Marsden plays the character of Tom, but before he landed the role, it seems that the production had another actor in mind : Chris Evans. In fact, concept art from the original has surfaced and shows the actor from the old design of Sonic.

A person named Marx Pan has unveiled the concept on Twitter : “#SonicMovie I found this concept art of an artist who has worked with Jeff Folwer at the beginning of 2018, showing the Sonic original of the film fighting alongside Chris Evans as Tom, he has also published several works of art on Weibo. “

#SonicMovie I found this concept art from an artist who worked with Jeff Folwer in early 2018, showing the original movie Sonic fighting alongside Chris Evans as Tom, he also posted several pieces of art in Weibo: https://t.co/i4p3xMY8zc pic.twitter.com/Zu7dxVWYHZ Marx Pan (@rescuetails) February 15, 2020

In 2018, several actors of the universe and Marvel were considered for the role of Tom. In addition to Chris Evans it is said that Chris Pratt (The Guardians of the Galaxy), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) and Jake Johnson (Spider-Man New Generation) were on the short list.

It will apparently cost $ 5 million to the studio to rework the design of Sonic and give him a better look. It was the right choice since the film has collected $ 113 million in the month a week.

Source : MovieWeb / Credit ©Paramount