Concept arts looks alternative Thor

Check out the concept arts of the movie Thor Ragnarok that offer looks alternative Thor.

The film Thor Ragnarok has completely reinvented the character of the God of Thunder, which is a staple of the films of the MCU since the beginning. The director Taika Waititi has given Thor a new tone and a new look.

As we can see from these new images revealed, things could go in a very different direction. Before settling on the look we know in the film, the production has gone through the extreme.

The artist designer Andy Park, head of the visual development for Marvel, has recently shared two pictures of Thor. On one of versions, there’s a Thor “overlooked” with a full beard and long hair, and on the other version, it is extreme with really short hair and a beard of three days.

In the end, his new cut and his beard were short, but not as short as the second image :

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Marvel