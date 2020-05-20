concern after the missed Céline Dion’s in Canada

Cured? Not quite. Celine Dion is still recovering from his virus in the throat. In Ottawa Tuesday night, the fourth concert of the Courage World Tour” the singer, 51-year-old has been punctuated by problems with his voice.

“The first signs of trouble occurred without warning”reports Journal de Montréal . According to our confreres, the beginning of the show would have been undermined by a few “missed notes”, “a break not provided” as well as “looks frightened in the direction of the backstage”.

After five songs, the interpreter of My Heart Will Go On has pleaded a cold to justify these few false notes. “You’ve no doubt noticed, I fight”, she confessed. “In my career, it never happened to me to think “is what I’m going to continue it or not?” I felt yet strong this afternoon. Now, I’m not so sure…”

The fans be reassured. This doubt passenger flew away, just as the voice of the diva, from the sixth title, The Power Of Love. “Although it had requested the public’s help to overcome this demanding power ballad, Celine Dion was not needed, hitting each note with almost surgical precision”believes the media in quebec. “The rest of the concert went smoothly”, specify our colleagues.

Last month, the singer, was suffering, had put on hold his “Courage World” Tour, shifting four dates scheduled for late September and early October.

After Radio Canada these hassles have worried about the resellers. Tickets for the concerts would be trading at very low prices on some platforms. Thus, on the resale website StubHub, the tickets were offered for $ 9 canadian for the concert in Ottawa.

The tour of Celine Dion and will continue until September 2020. After having scoured the entire continent of north america, the singer will fly out to Europe. It will include Paris and the Old Ploughs, a performance for which she will receive the higher stamp of the history of the festival breton.

Last year, Céline Dion had been handicapped by a serious problem of voice which had alarmed his fans. Jean Abitbol, otolaryngologist laryngologue parisian who follow the diva had said that in 50 years, it had “reached its limits, as any athlete’s voice”.