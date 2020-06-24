Concert against the Covid-19, the challenge of the arenas, and the Bordeaux Geek Festival 2020

With the purpose of raising funds to finance the search for a vaccine, the greatest stars of French and international are mobilizing. The people of the North have in their eyes the blue that is missing in your decoration, but also of the sacred ideas ! And a VMO 100% on the Web.

Fund research and find a vaccine

A special concert is organized on the Web Saturday, 27 of June, by to raise money to fund research of a vaccine against the coronavirus with the sample : Shakira, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and the French Christine and the Queens. Other figures are also announced in the course of this exceptional evening : the footballer David Beckham, actress Salma Hayek, and Charlize Theron, or even Hugh Jackman famous Wolverine from the X-Men. This concert will be broadcast on the night of Saturday to Sunday in the social networks, and in particular in the chain of Youtube of the european Commission.

We wrote in the sand ?

Thirty people gathered on the beach Berck in the North of France, with a single aim : draw in the sand the biggest name in the world to increase the awareness of internet users on the protection of the seas. Shovels and rakes in hand, they as well have taken out the word “Ocean” in the 10 000 square metres of area with the giant letters, 50 metres long by 10 wide. With our 120 miles of coastline between the pointe de Grave and the peninsula of Cap Ferret, it was the place and we could easily meet the challenge and make it even stronger the guys in the North ! Chiche ?

Bordeaux Geek Festival 2020

The Bordeaux Geek Festival, edition virtual 100% connected to this year will take place this weekend, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 of June ! With more than 300 hours of content and entertainment for the players it is offered in around thirty spaces, through conferences, meetings with clients, tournaments, video games, concerts, cosplay… And even a fireworks show !