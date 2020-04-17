Concert: Angela joined the corona Live Aid-of-Lady-Gaga



Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, Christine and the Queens and Angela have been added to the incredible programming of the concert by One World: Together at Home organized by Lady Gaga. In France, this mega show will be aired this Sunday, April 19, on France 2, Cstar, and MyCanal, between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning, and then re-broadcast the same evening on France 2 from 22: 45 to 00h45.

Had already included Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban, among others. Among the new guests included Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and the couple pop hit Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The broadcast will last eight hours

The presentation will be appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Victoria Beckham, Lupita’nyong’o, LL Cool J, Amy Poehler and Awkwafina, while the whole thing will be orchestrated by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

In addition, prior to the event itself, a show of preparation for six hours will be broadcast by Global Citizen, with John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Michael Bublé, Annie Lennox, Common, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert and Marren Morris.

Not a telethon, but a celebration

Lady Gaga has already raised over 35 million dollars in the fight against the coronavirus, and explained in a show about the backstage of the concert that this was not a telethon. No appeal of the gift will not be launched. The Mother Monster just wish that the viewers take advantage of the benefits and “celebrate the heroic efforts of caregivers to support the WHO against the coronavirus”.

Cover Media