Concert – Camila Cabello – NRJ.fr

The singer and songwriter of cuban origin Camila Cabello has released his first solo album, CAMILA, in January 2018, which has garnered many rave reviews. It began at first on the Billboard 200 at the same time that the single “Havana” making of Camila’s first solo artist since nearly 15 years to reach the top of the Hot 100 , Billboard 200, and Artist 100 in the same week.

At the end of 2018, Camila has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, “Best album pop vocal” for his album CAMILA, and “Best performance solo pop” to “Havana” (Live). She won the award for artist of the year and video of the year for his hit “Havana” to the Video Music Awards 2018. “Havana” has become the song the most listened of all time by a female artist and was the song number one by 2018 in the world.

Camila has released the single world “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes in June 2019, which was started in the first place of the world on iTunes and broke the record from Spotify the best launch for a duet man / woman in its history.