Concert Nicki Minaj cancelled in Bordeaux : “we have Been lied to !”

His fans have waited several hours in the room… for nothing. The concert of the rap star Nicki Minaj, scheduled Saturday night in Bordeaux, has been cancelled for 22 hours while the room Arkéa Arena was in great part filled in and the thousands of spectators heated up to white. A person is then presented on stage to explain that ” because of the enormous technical problems “, the concert “under 20 hours” would not finally take place… raising the ye-ye singers who fans, according to videos that we could watch.

“We had already waited all day, we saw the time pass and we wondered how much of a delay there was going to be. Towards 21h30, we waited again and people were starting to boo and get excited, ” says the Parisian Maxim, 21 years old, present in the pit of the room. Disgusted, he announced (as many other spectators) to his spite on the social networks.

“She found that there was not enough world for it “

What has especially annoyed the spectators, it is realizing that at the same time, Nicki Minaj was filmed walking around a funfair in the town of the gironde department, ” Frequently-asked-pleasures “.

"I was extremely disappointed, we waited for hours and see having fun with her boyfriend at the fair it was great moved, we would have wanted to apologize to her on stage and not just an employee," says Maxim. This is what Nicki Minaj had done the last 22 February in Slovakia, apologizing on stage to his fans following the cancellation of her concert because of a bug of electricity.

“We have asked the staff and the security of the explanations on the queue, and several employees have told us that Nicki was very temperamental, it found that there was not enough world for her and that she didn’t even want to come to Bordeaux to the base” gets even Maxim, not convinced by the explanation ” technical “.

Officially, the concert was cancelled for technical reasons

A feeling shared by many other spectators. As the Arkéa Arena -which also held the show Enfoirés this year – was, according to them filled only to 50 or 70 %, with between 5 000 and 8 000 spectators on a capacity of 11 000.

The room of spectators and the box of production have, therefore, pointed to a ” technical problem “, but without providing more details. “The Arkéa Arena of Bordeaux refused to allow the show to happen this evening due to technical reasons” justified on Twitter Gérard Drouot Productions, while the Arkéa Arena has just spoken of a ” technical problem “. Requested several times by le Parisien, the production box did not wish to ” communicate more about the details of the technical problem “, while the room has not responded.

ANNOUNCEMENT / Concert Nicki Minaj & Juice WRLD to Bordeaux. The Arkea Arena of Bordeaux refused to allow the show to happen this evening due to technical reasons. Despite all the efforts that we have provided, we are in regret to cancel the show tonight. — Gérard Drouot Productions (@DGP) March 9, 2019

CANCELLATION NICKI MINAJ – We regret to announce the cancellation of the concert of Nicki Minaj because of a technical problem. All the people who bought a ticket can get a refund as soon as Monday with their point-of-sale. — Arkéa Arena (@ArkeaArena) March 9, 2019

"The artist is just as furious as the audience when the concert cannot take place ", was released to his side Nicki Minaj in a tweet.

“Maybe there really was a technical problem but I think we have at least lied about the fact that she was waiting to go on stage and was wearing makeup. I’m sure they knew that the concert would be cancelled since a while already “, if that annoys Salome, another spectator of 17 years, which is also attached by The Parisian.

The theatre and the production box have promised to the spectators that the tickets will be refunded. But “unfortunately we will not be able to refund the concert tickets” responded on Facebook Gérard Drouot Productions to a user who asked to be reimbursed for the hotel took only for the concert “.

“For the moment, I really don’t want to listen to his music or hear about it,” slice Maxim, very bitter. “Very disappointed “, Salome said his side is ready to return to see the star in concert, ” not in Bordeaux but in larger rooms and are more suited to this kind of show, such as Bercy “.