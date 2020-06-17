Concert of Jean-Michel Jarre, in the avatar, as in the Matrix”

Paris (AFP)

It is the first in the world: Jean-Michel Jarre is going to perform live Sunday “on the avatar, as in the Matrix”, in a virtual world where you will be accompanied by the avatars of the members of the audience total immersion”, said Wednesday to AFP.

An avatar of the american rapper Travis Scott, had been seen in the video game Fortnite during childbirth. But the project of the Jar, “Alone”, performed with the start of French VRrOOm, it goes beyond that.

“All of that is done now, as with Fortnite, it was pre-recorded, in a universe pre-existing. No, it is total immersion in a space created and live. As in the Matrix. The concert will have a duration of 45 minutes, and there is no interaction with the public. Is that we, the artists, to propose new things,” says the international star of the electro, always at the forefront of new technologies.

The set of Jug, organized in the framework of the Fête de la Musique in France (21.15) in Paris, will be broadcast live on all digital platforms, accessible from any point in the world (through the sites and networks of Jar and VRrOOm).

The access to this show in the augmented reality will be free of charge, with the support of the ministry of Culture of France, that also spreads. But Jarre, who was president of the international Confederation of societies of authors and composers (Cisac), took the opportunity to take the alarm signal.

“We must stop thinking that the music is as free as the air we breathe. Behind, there are authors, composers, but also producers, technicians, that is necessary to pay your reasonable value, and this event is the opportunity to remember.”

“The platforms are the only ones that have made their butter for the containment in the back of the virus with the content of the people who are struggling to feed themselves in different areas of the planet,” he says.

Jarre also took the opportunity to point out that “musicians are always the great forgotten of the system”: “the music classes are considered as secondary, and when one chooses this path, the first thing that means is +chosen instead of a true profession+”.

Back to the “Alone Together”, the session will also be projected on a large screen in the courtyard of the Palais Royal in Paris, in front of a selection of students of the schools of formation of the image and the sound, with smartphones and headphones. Then, these students will be able to chat directly with the avatar of the Jar. Then, it will open a virtual door” behind which the musician in his study, to reveal behind the scenes of the night.

“Augmented reality will never replace the live performance, but can complement it. Can be compared with the emergence of the cinema in relation to theater,” concludes the artist.

