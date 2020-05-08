Concert of the carillon in Mons: rather Aznavour, Sinatra, or Lady Gaga?

The Montois are again invited to compose the setlist for the next concert.

The show must go on the Belfry of Mons. This Sunday, may 10, a new concert carillon will be proposed. Charles Dairay takes over the throttles and once more, the Montois are invited to compose the setlist of the concert through an on-line form.

The menu of the great classics of French song, from Aznavour to Trenet through Barabara. But also music that was more current as the tube circumstance Soprano with a tribute to the everyday heroes. You will find even Lady Gaga. To your vote, the end of the votes is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 hours.

As for the concert, it will take place on Sunday on the moves 20 hours to greet the medical staff. As a reminder, you don’t need to move at the foot of the Belfry, its park will be closed. But the concert will be broadcast live on the page Facebook of the City of Mons.