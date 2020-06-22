Concert streaming of Global Citizen in the future, with Dwayne Johnson as host

Global citizen and the european Commission on Monday announced that the “Overall Goal: to Unite for Our Future – The Concert” will be aired on the 27th of June.

The show will be held on the innovators, scientists, health workers, activists, and organizations working to develop and distribute tests, treatments and vaccines Covid-19, in order to highlight the disproportionate impact of the pandemic in marginalized communities.

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade are part of the artists virtual distribution two-hours.

Appear also Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.