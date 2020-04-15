Concerts, festivals, Solidays, Eurockéennes… How to get a refund if my event is canceled due to the containment ?

No show, concert, or festival will not take place on French soil until mid-July “at-least”. In this exceptional context, what is the process for a refund ?

the most followed of the history of French televisionEmmanuel Macron has put an end to the last hopes of the world of culture. Eurockéennes de Belfort, Festival d’avignon, Solidays, Lollapalooza, concerts of Paul McCartney and Céline Dion in France… the list of cancelled events due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus lies.” data-reactid=”24″>“major festivals and events with large crowds will not be held until at least mid-July”. At its new televised speech Monday night, the most followed of the history of French televisionEmmanuel Macron has put an end to the last hopes of the world of culture. Eurockéennes de Belfort, Festival d’avignon, Solidays, Lollapalooza, concerts of Paul McCartney and Céline Dion in France… the list of cancelled events due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus lies.

the UFC That Choose which refers to article 1218 of the Civil Code. The pandemic of Covid-19 “does not relieve the professional of its payment obligations in the event of a cancellation,” says the consumers ‘ association.” data-reactid=”25″>With these reports, comes the question of reimbursement. As the many spectators frustrated is assured that a refund is of course possible the UFC That Choose which refers to article 1218 of the Civil Code. The pandemic of Covid-19 “does not relieve the professional of its payment obligations in the event of a cancellation,” says the consumers ‘ association.

Don’t be impatient

To obtain redress, see the web site of the event in question, and watch your mail box for the option preferred by the organiser. Unable to attend the event postponed to a later date ? You can get a refund on simple request.

How to obtain a refund for a trip cancelled ?“data-reactid=”28″>READ MORE >> How to obtain a refund for a trip cancelled ?

calls for solidarity.” data-reactid=”29″>If the refund is an option, don’t rush to get your compensation. Already because your ticket can be valid for later, but also by solidarity. It is the wish of Luke Barruet, director and founder of the association Solidarité Sida, which calls for solidarity.

Not a refund, an act of solidarity

More than 65% of the ticket was already sold out and we were on track to beat the record attendance of last year of 228.000 spectators”, he said, the death in the soul, to the AFP. A refund process will be put in place for those who want it.

But he calls not to be reimbursed for his place. “We ask those who can not ask for the refund of tickets already purchased. They will not be valid for a next edition. It would be an act of solidarity for the projects funded by Solidays”, says Luc Barruet.

McCartney in France… in 2021 ?

South-West. ” data-reactid=”34″>Cancellation or deferral ? Nothing is decided for the four concerts of Paul McCartney in France even if the assumption to see the former Beatle to sing her hits in 2021 holds the rope. The producer of the tour in france, Jackie Lombard, ensures “working on a report of the tour,” after South-West.

Expected to be a marathon of six concerts from June 26 to July 4 in the Defense Arena, Céline Dion will not be able to ensure its dates. For the time, nor the room, nor the organizers have not indicated whether the different concerts would be postponed to a later date or cancelled. No reimbursement procedure has not yet been opened for her concerts. What worries many of his fans.

Herd immunity, chloroquine, aerosol… The small lexicon of the coronavirus

>> Coronavirus in Spain : why does he do so much damage ?

>> Netflix, Picard, Steam, Zoom… These companies and sectors that benefit from the containment

>> What are the symptoms of Covid-19 ?

>> Why the creation of a vaccine takes a long time ?

>> The interactive map to follow the evolution of the Covid-19 in the world“data-reactid=”38″>OUR ARTICLES ON THE CORONAVIRUS

>> Herd immunity, chloroquine, aerosol… The small lexicon of the coronavirus

>> Coronavirus in Spain : why does he do so much damage ?

>> Netflix, Picard, Steam, Zoom… These companies and sectors that benefit from the containment

>> What are the symptoms of Covid-19 ?

>> Why the creation of a vaccine takes a long time ?

>> The interactive map to follow the evolution of the Covid-19 in the world