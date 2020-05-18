confession: Emilia Clarke in the clip Henry Golding – People



The actress had revealed in an interview for the promotion of their new movie, Last Christmas. “You have appeared on the screen in Crazy Rich Asians (the last film of the actor) and I said to myself, “Oh my God, this is the most beautiful man that I’ve seen in my life'”, she explained to her colleague in front of the cameras of Entertainment Tonight.

An admission that seems to have embarrassed the actor. “I’m still more ashamed “, he confessed. Henry Golding proved a massive hit since its appearance in the comedy output in the last year. The director of Last Christmas, Paul Feig, has also admitted that it is in seeing in the movie that he decided to choose. “The studio didn’t know if he was going to become a star. But Crazy Rich Asians was released and worked so well that we said “Hey, this is a great guy for the role”, and it was Henry “, he explained.

In Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke interpreter a woman who no longer has a taste to life and is going to meet the character of Henry Golding, a stranger who is going to succeed to give hope and happiness. The film was co-written by Emma Thompson, who is also the poster.

Cover Media / lematin.ch