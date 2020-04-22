Confined, a couple of Hungarian ultra-creative revisits the history of cinema with the means of the board

That is what we’re doing tonight, sweetheart? Pulp Fiction? Rocky? Star Wars? Scarface? Or so Shining? In their apartment in Hungary, Fanni Kovacs and his companion, Norbert Hosszu, said Norbi, have found the parade to get around the boredom in confinement: they “entertained the Canvas by revisiting the classic film with on-board equipment,” explains International mail. The whole thing is published on Facebookand we must admit that this is pretty funny:

But when we say “means of the board”, it is said to really. Fanni and Norbi, these “two actors, members of a troupe of Pecs, in southern Hungary”, played “classics of the seventh art with anything at hand”: this may be a “glove kitchen [qui] replaces the boxing glove Rocky Balboa, a mixer [qui] replaces the lightsaber of Luke Skywalker” or a plate of butter, which “represents the idol in solid gold of Raiders of the lost Ark. And it really has to look at all the details that make up the salt of this business, such as the green plant is the tree in the original scene or the make-up of the same:

To tell the truth, their imagination has no limits, and their humor borders on the genre tongue-in-cheek, especially when Madame plays male roles, or even extraterrestrials. A little flour can easily pass for cocaine, a sausage “for the axe Jack Nicholson in Shining” and rolls of toilet paper for the rocket launchers of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Commando. In short, “they have not yet become completely crazy, but almost. Difficult to do more crazy to deal with,” the requirements of the Covid-19, joked to the tabloid Blikk. That the imagines have also serious giggles when they put in the scene.

The site Demotivateur.fr is also packed! Because “the days can seem endless in this particular period, and all means are good to try to drive away the boredom”. Fanni and Norbi were found there as “the best medicine” to brighten up their free time, and the other with. “It is far from the glitz of Hollywood, but it is still very successful and, let’s face it, frankly hilarious!”

“Successful […]continues Mail int’, these parodies, imagined from an apartment of the fifth largest city of Hungary, have earned their performers an interview” on the radio the most listened-to Hungary, Balazsek, “which brings together every day a million listeners”, that is, more than one citizen in ten. Positiv.fr still notes that”they are all there, the heroes of our favourite movies”, and “re-created with […] a lot of inventiveness”, these scenes cults “take on a new dimension”, sometimes with an expressiveness that touches on the engineering and product almost not found today in Hungary:

Flour, eggs, and toilet paper

In playing, the two of these are “stay sane,” says the New York Post. “I’m a big movie buff, and Norbi love movies of the 70’s and 80’s,” said Fanni. Comedians and improvisers, they say they have “a lot of time to do things” that they could not “not do it before,” so they “tried to make the best of this situation” up a parody of characters also animated:

