Confined because of the coronavirus, these neighbors, play Céline Dion the balcony

CORONAVIRUS – The epidemic of the Covid-19 shows the worst of ourselves- as these images of Australians coming to hands for a few rolls of toilet paper tissue… – but this pandemic also offers a few images of hope, as you can see in our video in the article header.

Confined to his home in Barcelona due to the coronavirus, the pianist Alberto Gestoso has decided to play from his balcony as many artists. And on Sunday, march 15, when he began the notes of “My Heart Will Go On”, he was surprised to be accompanied by his neighbor. Saxophonist Alexander Lebron Torrent has joined him to form a duo unexpected.

From their balconies, the two artists have offered a mini-concert unique in its genre, while the city of Barcelona and the rest of Spain are still placed in quarantine, in the hope of preventing the spread of the virus. The scene shared on Instagram has already been viewed over two million times.

Since this performance, the two artists continue their sides to entertain the inhabitants of the neighborhood of the Sagrada Família. The pianist Alberto Gestoso has taken over the cult “Comptine d’un autre été” of Yann Tiersen, that you can’t help to share with you.