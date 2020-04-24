Confined, Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman and Cara Delevingne sing “Imagine” together

It is a call which has been initiated by the israeli actress Gal Gadot. The performer of “Wonder Woman” has asked celebrities hollywood offer a bit of sweetness in this complicated period. Confined to her home, Gal Gadot has posted on Thursday a video on his account Instagram. “Day 6 of the quarantine. These last few days, I felt a little philosopher. This virus affects the whole world, everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from, it is all in there together. “And then, she adds :” I’ve seen a video of an Italian who plays the trumpet on his balcony for all those who are locked in them. He played “Imagine” and there was something magical and pure in this video. ”

Gal Gadot begins to intone the first notes of the song. “Imagine there’s no heaven…” and Then, we can see the actress Kristen Wiig (” bridesmaids “) who sings in turn. Jamie Dornan, Natalie Porman, Zoë Kravitz, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo… All confined, begin to sing with Gal Gadot. The singer australian Sia do not hesitate to give voice to this beautiful improvised concert. Cara Delevingne, his girlfriend Ashley Benson, and their friend Kaia Gerber, confined together, and even throw in a little choreography to three. A nice moment to watch without waiting to cheer you up.

And don’t forget that if you also want to share with those around you (but without contact, by way of reminder), go to you every night in your window, on a balcony or in your garden the same, to applaud the nursing staff, every evening at 20 hours.