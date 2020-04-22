confined, he attempted a parody of house of the show Koh-Lanta… and that is to howl with laughter ! (VIDEO)

Confinement, day… we do not know. But one more day to have to deal with, furnish, hold, enjoy, work, scratch the useless mention. Each does as he can. There are the enthusiasts, like, Laure Manaudou and Jeremy Frerot, which caused quite a stir of laughter in the internet with a hilarious video and Dany Boon, who has published a message too cute on his daughter and his adorable spelling mistakes. Brigitte Bardot, it was outright stated that it was delighted not to cross too many people ! There is the anxious, as Anthony Delon in full blues, while the facilitator Agathe Lecaron admits to being overwhelmed by his children and that Angelina Jolie is concerned about some of the consequences of this enforced confinement. And then there are the hypercatifs, always on deck, ready to get out a thought or a video on the social networks. Franck Dubosc is one of them, with a new publication this Wednesday, and not the most sad…

A parody hilarious to Koh Lanta

The actor and comic is indeed very present on Instagram. This Tuesday, it ironisait on the containment measures in making a funny proposition, after having to relive two classic characters with his associate, Elie Semoun. A little earlier, he had tormented his son in a hilarious video, before sharing a terrible domestic scene (to laugh) with his wife. A more serious and supportive, it has not hesitated to call out to seniors isolated in the company of other stars at the beginning of the month and we had explained the reasons of this ubiquity on networks. Place a new time in a good mood (we need it) and laugh with a video that should remember things to some…

Well saw this necklace… immunity

And yes, this is indeed a parody rather well felt Koh Lanta we provides Franck Dubosc, forgiveness, Steve, participant visibly motivated… and vachard (“tonight at tribal council, I’ll vote Fabienne, because it is the most ugly and that I don’t like it“!). The jungle (or almost), the necklace, the teams, we believe, with a small wink of eye malignant in conclusion… A good idea then that the show, the real, is being broadcast, even in the shortened version.