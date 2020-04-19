confined he resumed Vaiana to laugh with her daughter Jasmine !

When Dwayne The Rock Johnson sings for his daughter, and breaking the internet !

Before being one of the biggest stars of action of the planet, The Rock would-be country singer.

“I wanted to be a singer of country music traditional.” he revealed during a live instagram with his fans. “I had a voice decent that held the melody, but I ended up buying a car to a drug addict… it’s a long story… but it is the best thing that will ever happened to me.”

Today star larger than life with Jumanji, Fast and Furious, or Hobbs and Shaw, The Rock loses, however, never the opportunity to push the song. In 2016, he had lent his voice spoken and sung to Vaiana (Moana in v. o) at Disney.

The title “You’re Welcome” sung by her character is now a classic.

Confined as we all are in him, Dwayne Johnson is fun to take on this song with his daughter Jasmine Johnson. The time crunch in the lives of The Rock.

When The Rock wanted to be a country singer :

The Rock with his daughter Tiana Gia, 1 year :