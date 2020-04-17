Confined, Johnny Depp resolves to join Instagram and alluded to Amber Heard

A wine cellar, chandeliers, a barrel… Such is the scenery in which Johnny Depp has recorded her first video to Instagram. The actor, 56-year-old has joined the social network, on Thursday, April 16, and published a sequence of eight minutes in which he mentions half-words controversy Amber Heard. The actor, who divorced the model from 2017, had filed a complaint for defamation against his ex-wife, who accused him of domestic violence. In a sequence of eight minutes, he took the time to thank some 1.7 million subscribers for their moral support : “On a more personal note, thank you for your kindness, your unfailing support, and your strength these past years,” greeted the middle aged man at the end of the video.

Read more “ Amber Heard has hired a private detective to delve into the past of Johnny Depp

The “threat of an invisible enemy”

In addition to these acknowledgements, the actor, who sported large glasses, a plaid shirt and suspenders, was in a first time explained why he was so late joining the social network. “I don’t think I have ever felt the particular need to do so, until here, he said. But this period is conducive to the opening of a dialogue, while the threat of the invisible enemy (the coronavirus, ED.) has caused tragedies are immeasurable and impacted the lives of the people.”

He then asked his subscribers to “take care of each other” in this difficult period. Before you continue, referring to the consequences of the pandemic : “Some have lost their work, and not only their work but also their main source of income. Some have also lost their shops, they have worked extensively to maintain.” Johnny Depp has also referred to those who did not have access to health care, and the homeless, “without the possibility of confining”.

In the video, the stars and their animals in confinement

“I told my children : ‘You can’t annoy you'”

The ex-husband of Vanessa Paradis also spoke of the boredom felt by his countrymen in this quarantine period. “I know that, for the moment, one has the impression of having his hands tied, and somehow, they are, he explained. But our minds are free, and our hearts are not chained.” The hero ofEdward scissorhands (1990) has invited its followers to fight against the monotony of staying “curious”, and learning. “Create something today that will be beneficial to you and to the others tomorrow”, he ordered.

Read more “ For the 18 years of its little brother, Lily-Rose Depp reveals two surprising photographs of their childhood

Johnny Depp also spoke about his children, Lily-Rose, 20 years old, and Jack, 18 years old : “I remember very well, when they were little, there were moments where they came to me saying : “Hey, dad, I’m bored”, he remembered. I told them : “You can not get bored, there is always something to do, always. Draw, read, paint, think, make a film, play an instrument (…)”” In this video already viewed over 2.1 million times, Johnny Depp has also announced the release of his new song, a cover… the title Insulationby John Lennon, recorded several months before the epidemic.