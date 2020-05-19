Confined, Robert Pattinson does not want to do the sport to interpret Batman

The british actor, Robert Pattinson, revealed to the general public in the roles of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and Edward Cullen in Twilight, was chosen to lend his features to the famous super-hero Batman.

The actor, who was in the middle of filming of the adventures of the super-heroes in London, is confined in an apartment in the british capital since mid-march. Interviewed by the american version of GQthe British entrusted on its quarantine and stated that it had” lost immediately all sense of time “.

Confined with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, in an apartment that rents for him in the studio producing Batman, it has spoken about her exercise routine… or rather, his absence from sport. The studio has hired a coach to help him get in condition physically, who gave him instructions and equipment for staying in shape, but he prefers to ignore them for the moment, he says.

Lack of sport

” I think if you do sport all the time, you’re part of the problem, writes the British, speaking of the other actors in the interview. ” You create a precedent. Nobody doing that in the 70’s. Even James Dean, it was not particularly carved “, he says.

When he was the star of Twilight,” the only time they told me to remove my t-shirt, I believe they have asked me to put it back “, he joked. It also explains the american media have called his partner in the film, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, who told him that she was exercising five days per week, the opportunity for the British to recall

:” Literally, I do almost nothing. ”

However, the actor follows a strict diet for his role of Batman. His dishes are delivered by the team of the film. ” I’m on a diet for Batman. Thank you my god. I don’t know what I would do without it. “

This new episode of Batman, in which Robert Pattinson succeeds to Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, clarifies the GQ French. The actor will play alongside Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon) and Andy Serkis (Alfred).