Confined to the stars set fire on the social networks – The News Tribune

The coronavirus continues to be felt in all areas of activity. Since the onset of the disease, which has claimed over 100 000 lives and infected more than 1 900 000 people, there has been an upheaval of industry sectors including the economy. A number of measures to combat the spread of the virus, including the containment have been taken by the heads of State. And more than three billion of the world’s population are confined in their homes. Moreover, this measure applies to everyone without any distinction. Given that all of the stars are also confined to the home, these last have decided to let go on the social networks, in order to visibly change the routine.

The tennis stars live Intagram

It is as well as the centre-forward in the Real-Madridthe French Karim Benzema has chosen to change a bit of air on the canvas of live, on matters of football. However, it is not the only one. Tennis stars Stan Wawrinka and Benedict Pair had launched, a few days ago on Instagram, in a live to take a drink in the company of their subscribers. The swiss had also taken advantage of a passage on the tray of a media of his country, inviting everyone to respect the containment measures and to move also. On the american continent, the music stars have also taken over the live on Instagram.

An unforgettable show

Of their houses, the singer Jennifer Lopez and the rapper P. Diddy met on Sunday, April 12, 2020, on Instagram to give an unforgettable show to the internet users. The two artists are so inflamed with the rhythm of the music “Suavemente “ d’Elvis Crespoen. They have sketched out dance steps, directly in front of over 100,000 people on the social network. This show was at the initiative of P Diddywho wanted to take on a big challenge on Instagram to raise money in order to defeat the coronavirus and support the nursing staff.