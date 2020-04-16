confined, Will Smith and Tyra Banks re-enact a scene

Trentre years after the launch of the series, “The Prince of Bel-Air” back in his role as the time of a scene. Will Smith and Tyra Banks were replayed live on Instagram, Tuesday, 7 April 2020, a scene from season 4 of the series.

“Now this is the story all about how. My life got flipped, turned upside down. And I’d like to take a minute just sit right there. I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air“these words have reasoned for six years in the head of fans of the series “The Prince of Bel-Air” range by Will Smith. Started in 1990, the series has bowed out in 1996 after six seasons, leaving fans a taste of nostalgia, but it was without counting on Will Smith, who is preparing a spin-off.

Back in the 1990’s

In this confinement period, a wind of nostalgia blows through the stars of the 1990s. After the actors of”the nanny” that are found live on the Internet to make a reading of the script of the first episode of the series, those of The “house Party” have replayed the generic, it is the turn of the Prince of Bel-Air to engage in the task. Live on Instagram, Tuesday, 7 April 2020, the actor accompanied by Tyra Banks, has replayed a scene from season 4 of the series. In the midst of the discussion, the former lovers fictional looked at each of their side, the episodes of the series, until Tyra Banks who played Jackie begins to pronounce the dialogues, at the same time as his character in front of a Will Smith amused.

Subsequently, Tyra Banks said that at the time, she was 19 years old and this was his first role in a fiction. Since then, she has played in “‘Coyote Girls’ by David McNally“and it became “a producer famous for having launched in 2003 by reality tv shows Top Model USA, which is still continuing at the time of these lines“notes Allociné.