Confined(e)? And if you refaisiez the deco?

The social distancing and containment is the opportunity to give a kick of cool and regain energy in new developments. Lepetitjournal.com met with four specialists in the field of balconies, furniture and fixtures to share practical tips and advice.

As the situation forces us to stay inside, it is time to rediscover the charm of our apartments and give them the stamp! The painting is full of tips of all kinds: between the aficionados Marie Kondo, the practitioners of the hygge or fans Valérie Damidot, it is not difficult to find ideas to refurbish his house. But how to adapt these suggestions to the reality in hong kong? To assist us, the four specialists of interior design and decoration have agreed to give us their advice!

Franck in his workshop

Franck living in Hong Kong for 12 years where he worked as a skilled wood craftsman in his company, The Craftman. Working alone, he has a workshop and shop at Mui Wo where he prepares the various requests that it receives: coffee tables, coat racks, board games… or more complex parts for designers he collaborates with.

Marie-Laurencearrival in Hong Kong in September 2017 is a DPLG architect, while Nellyin Hong Kong, since January of 2018, is a decorator plant. Together, they founded the company My Rooftop is Green in which they offer to the landscaping and greening rooftops, terraces and balconies of the city. Combining their talents, they redraw and highlight the outdoor spaces too often left blank!

Tara arrived in Hong Kong in 1997 and grew up in the fragrant Harbor, a city that she considers as her home. Graduate Interior Designshe created the online program The Home Design Coach, which allows him to advise his clients so that they can redecorate and imagine a space that looks like!

The workshop-boutique Franck Mui Wo

What are your tips?

Frank: Take care of its interior allows you to feel in harmony, and thus to be able to stay longer at home, while feeling well. Refresh a room by changing a stroke of the brush is a basic. This is an excellent first step. If it is impossible or too complicated, one can still create a warm atmosphere through the light fixtures. I would recommend LED light bulbs “warm white“(less than 2500 lumens) that will be a trend “cozy“.

Also consider adding one or two shelves of wood, to drop off a pot with a plant and some books. Even an artificial plants give to the atmosphere. I think of those who do not have a green thumb, or simply not have the time to deal with it. I like the idea of having wood in the house for the natural look, and the smell that emanates from it. It is a unique comfort, unparalleled. This can be a mirror frame, a coffee table, a tray on the table, a cutting board in solid wood, a shelf, a floor, or even a piece of wall board.

Nelly and Marie-Laurence, the founders of My rooftop is Green

Marie-Laurence and Nelly: An outdoor space, regardless of its size is a blessing, especially to Hong Kong and even more time. In a corner cozy to read a book, take a drink or a meal is not so complicated. Some beautiful plants (offering a variety of colors and leaf shapes) installed in pretty pots assorted turn this openness to the sky in a room the appendix. This is really the time to enjoy it!

Tara: Ask yourself the following question: is there an activity you want to do for a long time? An activity that gives you joy? Then, create a space, within your home, for this activity. A space that inspires you to take part in it. To create this space, here are the five steps :

Choose your activity; Pay attention to the objects that you touch to perform this activity; Pay attention to your body, and its movement during the activity; Put the objects in place according to your movements and displacements; Use the space and enjoy the moment.

Tara – creator of the project The Home Design Coach

For your balcony, he begins to be fine, and the sun on the skin, it’s good for you (in the morning and later in the afternoon). For the moral and the physical, are you a small corner of happiness on your balcony. Install a chair, grab your favorite beverage, and put yourself under the sun! Five minutes or more, depending on your availability!

What to do with small spaces?

Franck: Often, the tendency remains to use the floor space. For my part, I work out the height of the room when I am trying to save space. There are so many cubic meters are not operated on the vertical. A platform storage ceiling, storage convertible type “safes”, the use of landscaping under stairs, a curtain placed well which will also help in clearing a space, “cache”, are just some of the ideas to exploit in order to save space. To avoid clutter, you can also try to avoid over-consumption imagining of just replacing existing objects that no longer work.

Credit : Lise Guillon-Sursol – A corner of greenery produced by the team of My Rooftop is Green

Marie-Laurence and Nelly: It is not necessary to say that it doesn’t have to install a few plants or they are going to take up too much space. On the contrary, through these plants, we structure the space by the volumes, and it creates an atmosphere for the games textures, and colors. Even the smallest balcony thus takes on an identity and becomes a space full. Small spaces such as the great ask us to ask the right questions about the uses, analyze the characteristics of each terrace or balcony, on its strengths as its defects and take advantage of it. An angle biscornu can be a source of project.

Tara: Furniture with multiple uses: this is the first thing for small spaces! For example, equip a low table that can stretch to accommodate more people, or that can be used as a bench with a table that is used as an office. Don’t forget the sofa beds, which can be something nice. When I was working as a real estate agent, a lot of people have wanted a room of friends, which eventually is only used 10 days a year. This is a waste of space and money, and could be used differently.

Credit@Tara Barot

Do you have a tip to share with the readers of the Petit Journal?

Franck: Be aware that the wood blends particularly well with the brick raw, leather, or even metal. A wall adorned with wood allows you to limit the moisture visual on the walls (especially in Hong Kong), gives an atmosphere cozy due to its natural and the slight ambient odor that reign. It is an excellent ratio of comfort/cost.

Marie-Laurence and Nelly: The Bird of Paradise is an ideal plant for a balcony. In addition to being adapted to the local climate, and be easy to maintain, its strong presence and its pace, contribute very quickly to the idea of a flourishing tropical. A Bird of Paradise will make any balcony a little more sunny.

Tara: Know what you want to do in the space that you have! When I ask people what they want, they would often respond in the negative by focusing on what they don’t want to. By focusing on what you don’t want, we tend to attract the negative. Focus therefore on what you want to do!

