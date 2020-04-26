confused with Emma Watson, his response is amusing

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) : the actress of Sabrina has been confused with the actress, star of Harry Potter Emma Watson. His response amuses the users.

The adventures of Sabrina threatened and actress Emma Mackey of Sex Education also confused with an actress

Then you showed the different couples of the series in real life. You were told that the future was threatened . Following the broadcast of the first episodes of Sabrina the Temple Satanic Salem had decided to attack the series and, therefore, Netflix and Warner also. He accused including Netflix to use improperly and illegally their statue of Baphomet. In the series it is placed in the middle of the lobby of the school of witchcraft and attends Sabrina. Large judicial measures have been taken. Subsequently the temple Satanic has reached an agreement with Netflix. The platform has agreed to specify in each episode where you can see the statue and the origin of it.

If some take Kiernan Shipka to Emma Watson. Others think that Emma Mackey is Margot Robbie. In an interview with The Independent the actress of Sex Education has commented : “I promise you that I don’t see the resemblance.” She continued : “I would prefer by far that people focus on the work that we do every two, rather than what we look. Hollywood produces people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes. This is something that we do as a species, we classify people, we have always done.”

Kiernan Shipka confused with Emma Watson, her response is hilarious

While the young actress of 20 years now in a couple posts a photo of it in the company of a dog, internet users confuse it with Emma Watson. For him, the actress looks like as two drops of water to the star of Harry Potter. The user name @aspratalkies13 on Instagram writing :” Too cute Emma Watson. “

The actress answered : “Thank you. I spent an excellent time to turn Harry Potter and I’m really thrilled of all the projects I am doing ! ” A response that has received more than 18,000 ” likes “. Internet users have commented : “My God, I’m speechless. That response ! Lol. “, ” @kiernanshipka, you’re great !!! ” or “Clearly the best answer. “

And you? What do you think?