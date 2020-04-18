Conmebol confirms dates of Copa America and Qualifiers

The Conmebol announced Friday that the edition of the America’s Cup stays for the months of June and July 2021, at the time, which follows the dates of September of this year for the Qualifiers to the World cup in Qatar 2022, in accordance with the calendar of FIFA.

The meeting of the Executive Council of the Conmenbol, held by videconferencia, set no date for the resumption of the Copas Libertadores and Sudamericana in the current edition, also detained as a preventive measure to the COVID-19, according to the statement released by the organization.

The first date of the Playoffs would be in September Getty Images

The Council, chaired by the president of the Conmebol, the paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez, reiterated that the America’s Cup will be held in the months of June and July of next year, as it was announced weeks ago.

In terms of the playoffs to the World cup in Qatar, the Board ratified the dates set forth and in the modality of “all against all”, while he stressed that “it is a competition of FIFA and therefore is the responsibility of the governing body of world football set the date of holding of this competition premier”.

The date of the FIFA for the start of the playoffs, 4 to 8 September 2020.

The meeting was convened to analyze the situation generated by the coronaviruses and having as a priority “to preserve the health of the great family of football south american”.

In that sense, the entity, based on the Big Assumption, he indicated that no date for the resumption of continental competition of clubs “due to the current recommendations of the health authorities and the international of every one of the countries of the Member Associations”.

However, the Conmebol emphasized their “determination” to finish this year, the Libertadores and the Sudamericana.

The coronavirus led to the Conmebol to suspend temporarily the running of these tournaments, in addition to delay to 2021 edition of the Copa America, I was schedule for June and July in Argentina and Colombia.

For its part, FIFA agreed to postpone, at the request of the Conmebol, the beginning of the south american qualifiers of the World cup in Qatar 2022.