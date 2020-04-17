Conor McGregor continues to help front-line workers of COVID-19 in Ireland

The former UFC champion in two divisions, Conor McGregor, has given his time, his money and his supplies to the front-line workers in Ireland to combat the pandemic of COVID-19. In addition to regular pressure on the irish government to take measures against the spread of the virus, McGrgor presented Thursday 90 000 masks, 90 000 gloves and 8 000 visitors to the hospitals of Ireland.

Thursday afternoon, Ireland has recorded 13 271 cases of COVID-19 causing 486 deaths.

Another successful day of deliveries to our hospitals ☘️

Thank you to all of our front line ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gazQkGaZyp

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2020

Thank you to DCC for the construction of aid to the delivery. pic.twitter.com/OgEQpsRpLd

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2020

Team work is what will make this dream work ☘️ pic.twitter.com/r36G6xILfE

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2020

Another privilege to help @TheNotoriousMMA to deliver 90 000 masks ffp2, 90 000 gloves and 8,000 face shields. Across Ireland, thanks to @GalwayLeahy @dougleddin @Paul_Chemlinked ?? 1.3 million euros are underway to help the staff of Frontline by Conor and his team. Bravo to all involved! pic.twitter.com/FCOBctOXtn

– Heroes_Aid (@Heroes_Aid) April 16, 2020