Conor McGregor “racist” looks like a “slave owner” with tweets coronavirus “dangerous”

It seems like yesterday, when, Conor McGregor, and a sensation of hitting multi-weight of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), working with the singer Grammy Award winner Sinead O’connor on the music release event for the UFC 189 pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas.

Sigh … good times.

These days, the Dubliner outspoken clash on the social networks through tweets, “well-known” who, according to O’connor, make McGregor a “slave owner racist”. Apparently, the composer of the 53-year-old has a problem with the management by the former champion lightweight of the movement of the coronavirus, as well as its resistance to breaking “the chains of any commandment.”

“Are you on something? Because you talk more like a slave owner every year that passes, ” wrote O’connor. “I mean, I love you and all the world, but like, what shit of a racist you had swallowed? Where is gone the real Conor? Because I know that your mom did not raised to be racist. I mean for the love of shit like the strings of all command? “

McGregor was referring to the farms and agricultural industries in Ireland, which to this day are in dire need of workers. One side of the movement demands that the staff be transported by plane, while “Notorious” has argued that local workers should be employed to limit the risk of exposure.

“Nothing to do with immigrants,” replied McGregor. “At this point, it is crazy to suggest even another thing that essential medical supplies / personnel. All the rest must be stopped. Even of the food. We have food here. We need to close the shop Sinead. For the moment, not forever. “

To read the full conversation, click here or here.

McGregor, 31, has used his influence to make fun of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and put pressure on local politicians to keep the country locked in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has already infected 12 547 and killed 444 irish citizens.

In the world, the total rises to 2 081 969-infected people compared with 138 487 dead.