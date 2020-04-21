Conor McGregor returns to the top and explains how he did it

The defeat of Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov has been hard enough for the Irishit sought not only to regain the world Championship of light weights in the UFC but also to sit on the throne. He has not been able to do it when the Russian did get.

Conor McGregor returns to the summit

But now “The Notorious” back in the mix, back in the title image. And nobody would be surprised if he had the opportunity without the need of another win. There is talk that there will be a new fight before that, but you never know what can happen.

Recently in a recent post on Instagramalso speaking of his personal problems, McGregor explained how he had been able to resurrect his career in the Octagon..