Conor McGregor would have made a donation of 1.3 million euros for front-line workers to protect their equipment

The superstar of the UFC, Conor McGregor, has shouted loud in videos and on social networks for the irish government to do more to lock his country in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. He also puts his money where his mouth is.

McGregor has apparently made a donation of 1.3 million euros (approximately $ 1.4 million u.s.) to provide personal protective equipment to workers, front-line health workers, such as doctors and nurses, in Ireland.

Several of the people associated with the delivery of the gifts to the workers and some workers themselves have made on the social networks to thank McGregor for his help.

This boy @TheNotoriousMMA done over the next few days should be admired. I promise you that this boy is giving some support to our heroes on the front line. With the help of @GalwayLeahy, and other moving parts. People put money and help.

– Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 10, 2020

It was an amazing feeling to be able to deliver protection masks this morning where my aunt works and so many of the relatives attended. Thank you to @TheNotoriousMMA you have made a donation and @Heroes_Aid to help me and to help the source. @GalwayLeahy you are a hero ??. @friendsofstluke #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/JwTePWAhLB

– Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

Thank you for all your help here Mary, and with the help of the heroes.

I had a good boost this morning seeing our work come to fruition with multiple deliveries. I hope you’re doing well. Tough 3 weeks ahead, stay strong! https://t.co/wwVm2EOjtW

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2020

A big thank you also to @DixonTransport and our army for having provided the trucks and worked throughout the weekend to deliver the equipment to our hospitals! Thank you to the men and women. I am extremely grateful!

Good man Neil, thank you? ☘️ @GalwayLeahy https://t.co/z4IBcYcsgl

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2020

Our pleasure, Conor. All the hard work of these people logistics in the background @ICinitiative. Delighted to support @GalwayLeahyand co @Heroes_Aid. Waiting for new orders. In front of it ?? pic.twitter.com/9dDXidsZEQ

– Neil O. Sands #AnswerIrelandsCall (@neilosands) April 11, 2020

We have all received a great boost Conor, but nothing compares to the gratitude and the appreciation of the nurses and doc who have received the PPE. This allows them to give excellent care ?? HCP is proud of…… While remaining in safety. Gratitude to our army for his excellent assistance

– Mary Leahy ???? (@GalwayLeahy) April 11, 2020