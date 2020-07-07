consumes half of the data for the same video quality

The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute announced the new standard H. 266 / VVCthat will take the place of the current H. 265 / hevc analyzer and will bring a series of improvements, both in terms of data consumption and efficiency.

In the official press release in fact says that the codec H. 265 / hevc analyzer requires about 10GB of data for transmitting video in 4K duration of 90 minutes. The new standard, for the same movie (both in terms of duration and quality), which will require half of them.

But that’s not all: the codec is designed to stream content in 4K and 8K, but also to mobile devices where the amount of data available is not unlimited. In concert, has made necessary the development of a standard more efficient, without affecting the quality of the content.

The bad news, however, is another: the standard will not be adopted in the short term but it will take time. The reasons are to be found in the spread of H. 265/ hevc analyzer, which is widely used.

The impact could be felt even on the smartphone market: future models may be able to record movies in 8K from 300 megabytescompared to the current average of 600MB. The consortium has also stressed that “it is ideal for all types of moving images: panoramas and high-resolution video at 360° screen sharing”.