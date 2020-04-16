Containment : 5 tips for sorting and storing thousands of photos of our smartphones : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

1/ Transfer them on a computer.

It will be easier to remove the ” failed “, the duplicates and the junk if you see them in a big way. Today, thanks to the Cloud, your reorganization will, in addition, on all of your connected devices…

2/ Create folders and sub-folders.

You can choose to organize photos simply by date (one album per month of each year, for example) or by events. Name each album : February 2020, on a business trip to Dubai, holidays to Saint-Malo, the first year of baby… Remember to also create a folder for screen shots and selfies that you want to keep.

3/ Delete images that have technical flaws

Blurry Photos, fund badly-framed, overexposure… You’ll never have any pleasure, to share or to see printed ? So, why keep it ? Also remove all the duplicates and store in the as.

4/ you can depend on an application of sorting.

After you have removed the unnecessary images, you can download a dedicated app to store photos smartphone. For IOS users, the application Tidy is part of the most downloaded and popular : it instantly displays all of your images, sorting them by month, distance or folder. Then it will be up to you to adjust the settings to organize your photo albums according to your own criteria… before you can check in the originals to not see them appear in bulk in the gallery. On Android, the apps QuickPic or MyRoll offer options relatively similar : automatic sorting, and photo albums, among others.

5/ Call and print albums.

The best way to make an efficient sorting and take advantage of its photos is to print them. Workshop Rosemood, Cewe, Cheerz, LaLaLab… today the offer is full of opportunities to compose beautiful albums online and receive them directly at home. Why wait ?

