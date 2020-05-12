Containment : Anthony Hopkins becomes the star of TikTok with his dance

At the age of 82, Anthony Hopkins holds the great shape. The actor known worldwide for his role of Dr. Hannibal in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) performed a dance on the app TikTok, quickly become the darling of social networks.

On the music Tootsie Slide Drake, Anthony Hopkins celebrating its arrival on the TikTok, which allows, among other things, to the playback, by executing dance steps. All with a message to his fans : “I’m late for the party, but better late than never”.

Even more, the actor then launches a challenge to his friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Hey, Mr. Stallone, continue to write ! You have a good role for me in there ? Give me a big role !”, explains Anthony Hopkins to the front camera to imitate Stallone in Rocky. Then it was the turn of Schwarzenegger to be named : he too must realize his own dance steps.

Finally, Anthony Hopkins ends its video with the famous line “I’ll be back” (I will return) of Terminator.

We live in a timeline where Anthony Hopkins has a Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/Woy6stEc4G — Danny (@nada_films) May 8, 2020

