Containment heckled: in the midst of a filmed interview, the son of Chris Hemsworth throws a cushion on the camera (video)

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
24


Chris Hemsworth is a father of 3 children. He has twins Tristan and Sasha, aged 6 years, and a daughter India Rose, aged 7 years. Like many families in the world, the australian actor is in confinement at home with his family to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Chris Hemsworth must juggle between his professional responsibilities and parental. On Wednesday, during a filmed interview for the australian radio triple M, the australian actor looked like an everyman. In fact, her children laughed and chatted behind him during his interview. “These are my children in the background”, apologized to the actor, while recalling the order.

Just after, one of his sons got up, and came with watching that his father was talking in front of the camera. The young boy smiled briefly before going out after that Hemsworth had whispered something in his ear. The actor has continued his maintenance. Suddenly, the image of Chris being shaken briefly. And the actor to apologize: “Sorry, my son has just started a cushion on the camera”, “said the actor.

Related Post:  VIDEO: we Have, pa’ that is to entertain! The great JC Chavez, he says the fight with Greg Haugen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here