Containment : his robot did his shopping for him

A student angevin has found a solution to go shopping without leaving home, respecting the rules of containment. Jerome, Roze has created a robot able to go home to his gardening. It measures 1.30 meters, it has two articulated arms and moves around on a hoverboard : “For the face I was inspired by the robot from the movie I, Robot with Will Smith, then he was a bust as the models that you see in the shop windows of clothing stores” details Jerome Roze. His robot has put the nose outside for the first time in early April. With a bag in one hand and money in one pocket, his machine was able to visit his gardening and come back with vegetables.

Téléguider with his laptop

For the guide, Jerome Roze just needs her mobile phone. He sees his journey using a camera slipped into the eye of the robot. “I told my farmer that I will send him a surprise. To communicate, I could either register it, or use the voice of a voice assistant” continues the student who is working on this prototype for the past three years. In addition to go after the races, the machine also can taking out the trash : “You put a platform in front of him, which can withstand a load of up to 50 pounds. On his arm, we are going to be limited to a few pounds only” explains the designer. After a first success, Jerome Roze will certainly again its robot by the end of the confinement.

Jerome Roze was the guest of our show “Special COVID-19” Tuesday 14 April :

