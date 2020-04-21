Containment : How to take care of his wardrobe at home

One of the “benefits” of staying locked up at home, it is that one finds a little more time to care for our interior : tidy, clean, do the sort, reorganize… in Short, this is the time to do his spring cleaning. If you’re like us, your wardrobe probably occupies a non-negligible percentage of your home and we will so to take care of them, even if we took the habit of wearing the same jogging again and again in what looks like a day without end. Here are a few tips rather effective tested and approved by our care.

Storage : the method Marie Kondo

If you have attended the social networks over the past two years, you’ve probably heard of Marie Kondo. True guru japanese the tidying up, Marie Kondo has invented a method called KonMari, become even more famous with its adaptation in reality tv on Netflix under the name of The Art of tidying up with Marie Kondo.

Even if the lack of storage space do you not rot life (hopefully for you), and you don’t want to thank your old clothes after you will be asked if their contact you brought yet a spark of joy, a part of the method can clearly do good to your wardrobe : Marie Kondo advocates a technique of folding clothes that makes little rectangles that are standing on. This allows to save space in your storage spaces, but also provide a better overview of the forces present. This way, you may be less tempted to always wear the same t-shirts, those who find themselves consistently at the top of the stack after each washing…

Sorting : where and how to resell his clothes ?

If you push the method KonMari a little further and decide to really do the sorting in your clothes, you can also try to resell the ones that have the most value and/or that are in good condition on specialized sites rather than to recycle or donate it (you do count all the same not throw them out ?).

The interview : know-take care of your clothes ?

Normally, this is not so complicated to know how to care for your clothes : it is enough to know how to decipher the labels and adhere to these few basic instructions (for pity’s sake don’t wash a wool sweater at more than 30°). In spite of everything, there are a few additional recommendations for not damaging his favorite clothes. The French brand De Fursac has recently had to make a small reminder in disseminating the list of tips below. It is always good to know :

THE COSTUMES

• Never leave your suit jacket on a folder, on a bed, or worse, to the ground… The fibers are strong moisture away from your body and take then folds difficult to remove. The costume could be deformed.

• Let it sit on your suit. In effect, it is advisable to wait at least two days before wearing it again.

• To combat the odors (smoke), leave your costume in the open air rather than storing it in your wardrobe.

• When you return your costume to the laundry (laundry of quality !), out of its plastic bag and hang immediately. Do not think that dry cleaning makes you a gift by offering you this gorgeous coat hanger wire… there is nothing more terrible to break the headstock. Hang immediately on your suit, but on a coat hanger shoulders quality. Attention, a hanger for a single costume, ever !

THE SHIRT

• The ironing will go more and more quickly as the garment is still slightly damp. Use preferably a spray bottle, so that you diffusiez a thin layer of water on the shirt. Then wait for water to penetrate into the tissue.

• For the tasks of sweating, use a liquid detergent or make a paste of water and washing powder for white linens. Leave to infuse for half an hour. Then wash in the machine with the rest of the machine.

THE MESH IN WOOL OR CASHMERE

• Sweaters worn over a shirt or t-shirt should not be washed too often. In fact, too frequent washings damage the fiber and may relax the mesh.

• It is preferable to wash the wool or cashmere in hand, to do this use warm water and a wool detergent.

• Do not twist never the mesh, but press carefully. After washing, rinse several times. Attention : never let it to soak because it could be felted.

• Do not dry your brushes flat so that the garment keeps its original shape. Does the hang ever.

• Never use fabric softener, it coats the wool or the cashmere of a film which is harmful for the fiber and night to all its positive properties.

THE TIE

• First and foremost, take care of the ranger – the knot undone – and on a hanger horizontal in a dark dry place.

• Do the unravel never by pulling on the small part of the node, but repeat instead the steps of knot tying in reverse order. In this way, the fabric will remain beautiful and supple, and your look perfect. If she has to travel with you, the tie shall be stored in a case-specific preference.

• Also try to avoid ironing your tie, too fragile to withstand the operation.

What about the shoes ?

The period is likely to be conducive to this kind of advice, the shoemaker John Lobb has also what we help to take care of our shoes in the form of a small series of videos on the arts that remind us of the side almost LEVEL to the art of polishing shoes.

Finally, if you also want to take advantage of any free time to give a kick of cool to your rotation sneaker, we have what you need in reserve…

The trick bonus shopping GQ : invest in a steamer

Yes, there is nothing better than a flat-iron to… iron. But if you do not feel the need to be smooth to this point/have fear of you burning/don’t have an ironing board, the purchase of a steamer (its use seems to be sufficiently diversified in recent years so that we can find on the shelves of some Supermarket district) allows you to give a small blow of cool to any piece of your wardrobe in a jiffy. Double kiss cool effect : water vapor is expected to eliminate a portion of the bacteria and bad odours that can nest in your expensive clothes, which allows you to delay (slightly) the time to take them to the laundry, and thus extend their duration of life. Sorry but the famous trick “DSK” of costume hanging in the bathroom while the shower is often far from sufficient.

PS : in case, here is how it is ironing a shirt.

