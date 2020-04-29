Containment: Indochina, Beyoncé… our selection of concerts online

MUSIC – even Before the containment, the concert halls had been part of the first gathering places impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. Since many artists like Jean-Louis Aubert, Matthieu Chedid, Christine and the Queens, Chris Martin or John Legend offer live acoustic from their living room, which are available on Instagram or Facebook. But if you fancy a good walkabout virtual before a concert or large scale, there is also what to do on Youtube, Netflix or Arte Concert. The evidence with our selection of course non-exhaustive. Indochina on Youtube The most cult rock bands French has put online his concert “The Last Wave” recorded last summer at the stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille. In a message, Indochina address his solidarity with “all the caregivers and medical staff mobilized 24/24, all other (police, road and all those who work) and all of us confined”. “Life is beautiful”, “Station 13”, “I asked the moon”, “The adventurer”… The show and its long setlist of 3h is to see for free on Youtube until the 30th of march. The concert “The Last Wave” of Indo-china, recorded in the stade Pierre Mauroy on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJK5fHIrdP0

Beyoncé at Coachella on Netflix The festival of Coachella, which kicks off the international season of festivals, was due to take place from the 11th of April in the California desert. Like many other events, was cancelled. To compensate, we advise you to go watch the concert cult of Beyoncé, headlining Coachella in 2018. Entitled "Homecoming" on Netflix, the documentary intersects this exceptional show of a few intimate moments behind the scenes. The docu-concert "Homecoming" is available on Netflix, 2: 17

Bob Marley on Arte Concert What would you say to a little trip in time? The platform Arte Concert offers more than 600 concerts of all music genres, from electro, to metal through to hip hop or jazz. We recommend you the concert “Uprising Live! by Bob Marley, around the eighth and final album recorded with the Wailers. Recorded on 13 June 1980 in Dortmund, he will always be remembered as one of his performance the most moving, promises Arte. The concert “Uprising Live! by Bob Marley is available on Arte Concert, 58min

The Old Scoundrels on Amazon Prime Remember, in 2017, Eddy Mitchell, Jacques Dutronc, and Johnny Hallyday was back on stage as a trio for reforming The Old Scoundrels. The historical concert of all three of these monuments of French music, accompanied by 22 musicians, recorded live at Bercy on June 24, 2017, is to be seen in entirety on Amazon Prime. The Live of Old Scoundrels is available on Amazon Prime, 1: 50pm

The opera Don Giovanni on Culturebox The opéra de Paris participates to upload their most beautiful operas and ballets, in partnership with Culturebox and Arte. The programming evolves over the weeks: from Monday 23 march, the shows will be the classic "Don Giovanni" of Mozart, here staged by Ivo Van Hove, which "confronts the myth of the seducer who haunts for centuries european culture." Then will follow "The Swan Lake" will be from 30 march to 5 April, and "The Barber of Seville", from 5 to 12 April. From Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni"available from 23 of march from 19: 30 until march 29, on Culturebox, 2h56

“Party pockets” of The Blogothèque For concerts (almost) in your living room, it ends this selection with the entirety of the “party pockets” of The Blogothèque now available on Youtube. In all forty artists, from Damien Rice to Feist, passing by Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, or Vampire Weekend are loaned to these acoustic concerts. If you want more, every night at 19h during this containment, the artists will play a few songs live on the account Instagram The Blogothèque for “Stay Away”Shows. All “party pockets” of The Blogothèque are available on Youtube