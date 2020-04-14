Containment J-10 in Vietnam : Top 10 series to watch

TOP 10 series to watch during this containment, selected by our editorial staff. You will not be bored, promised !

On the tenth day of this containment in Vietnam, you do not know how you deal with them ? These ten series will perhaps be able to furnish a wide range of time from your daily life at home, if you have not already seen. Fantasy, police drama, rose water, comical, teenageranimated, american, German, british, French, Korean, japanese… there will be something for all tastes and for all ages !

1. Game Of Thrones

No excuse not to get in this series masterpiece, in its entirety, adapted from the saga literature of George R. R. Martin. If the aspect of medieval fantasy don’t you say anything, try to overcome your preconceptions, you might well become you also a fan of this tv-show to global success. For eight seasons, follow the destinies criss-crossed by rival families Stark and Lannister, the quest to power of Daenerys perched on her dragons, the rise of the Walkers are White… all interspersed with battles spectacular. Emotions of all kinds guaranteed !

2. Itaewon Class

We talked about it here, this series is Korean teenager is still number 2 on Netflix Vietnam ! And for good reason : great characters, a plot you hope resolutely to see the end, and that the music drama has awakened in the heart of the artichoke of the Vietnamese. Saeroyi will do anything to avenge the death of his father, helped by his friends and colleagues, an ex-inmate that he had known in jail, a transgender, an orphan and atypical of a sociopath. Objective : bring down Jangga, the food company number one in South Korea, led by the tyrant and his son responsible for his death. Beautiful aesthetic plans, a reflection of the perfectionism of south korea to the cinema. Available on Netflix Vietnam and France.

3. Mindhunter

In a completely different genre, rather thriller-police officer, this series traces the origin of criminal profiling within the FBI. Despite a fairly slow pace, one cannot help but find himself fascinated by the long work of agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench (inspired by John Douglas and Robert Ressler) and a psychologist (inspired by Ann Burgess, a specialist who has long worked with the FBI). These are trying to identify the personalities of many serial killers. Who better than David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl, Zodiac, The Social Network, The Strange History of Benjamin Button…) and Charlize Theron (Monster, Mad Max, Scandal) for the production ? Available on Netflix.

4. The Boys

The Boys this is a little gem, unknown and rightly so : upon seeing the poster, one might expect a light series on the fate of the super-hero ideal. And then, as soon as the first episode, you will find that it is not. With a healthy dose of black humour, in a contemporary era, we discover that these seven super-heroes adulated by the people hide darker secrets. Hughie, a salesman in an electronic store who has lost his girlfriend, due to the fault of one of their own, and a villain with motives unknown will do everything to reveal the true nature of the Seven.

5. The Handmaid”s Tale

Despite a few lengths, The Handmaid”s Tale managed to make love all over the world, thanks to a brand-new storyline featuring the woman. June, a prisoner of a society oppressive and patriarchal, is confined to the role of a handmaid’s tale, understanding wife-breeding. Provision of a torque neurotic, to the origin of this new regime, the religious extremist and criminal, it should take on it to be able to save her two daughters from the clutches of the Republic of Gilead. With the help of Nick, the chauffeur of the family, as well as her sisters in misfortune, will she manage to overthrow the Son of Jacob and join the Canada, where her husband is waiting desperately ?

6. This is us

Feelings guaranteed in this family series which puts in scene a couple of parents and their three children : twins Kevin and Kate, and Rendall, adopted a baby just after the birth of her brother and sister. The first season alternates between the present and the past, focusing either on the history of the parents, sometimes on Rendall who all succeeds professionally, but in the search for identity, Kevin, actor the career mediocre, and Kate, obese, uncomfortable in his skin. Of characters to which it will be easy to identify, and whose history we will easily shed a few tears.

7. Dark

Dark is a series of dark, as its name suggests, as much by its plot centered on the mechanisms of the time by the calibration and the composition of its plans. We understand that the inhabitants of the German city of Winden try to solve the mystery that surrounds the disappearance of two children. Could it be that they have crossed the time ? Hold fast to the genealogy of the characters : once memorized, they are easy to recognize through the ages, both the actors have been well chosen to embody one and the same person. This series is available on Netflix wins to be known, completely under-listed.

8. Sick Note

In this series comedy black humor, one finds with pleasure Rupert Grint, our Weasley favoriteHarry Potter), in the role of Daniel Glass, a loser whose life has no interest until he is found to simulate a fake cancer following a misdiagnosis on the part of the equally loser Dr. Glennis (Nick Frost). The change of attitude of her entourage towards her will push Daniel Glass to keep this secret. A tandem of actors and funny situations them into jubilant.

9. See

A very good first season post-apocalyptic world to See, including the main actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) burst onto the screen. In the future, humanity has become blind and has returned to a state of almost-wild. Baba Voss protects his clan as well as his wife Maghra. In a society dominated by the queen Kane, plagued by the madness and destruction, any reference to the view, and her memories is considered profane. This order will be disrupted by the birth of twins able to see, within the tribe of Baba Voss. A hunt begins, constantly repelled by the latter during fight scenes epic.

10. The Attack of the Titans

For those that the genre animated do not try, you would be wrong not to push you a little. Because this series adapted from the shōnen japanese (進撃の巨人, Shingeki no Kyojin) is a real commercial success on a global scale. Humanity confined between three walls, following the appearance of the Titans, humanoid man-eating one hundred years ago, a battalion of exploration attempts of venturing outside the walls to learn more about the situation. Eren Jäger, a young man who lost his mother during an invasion, embarks on this quest, saving with his friends, Mikasa and Armin. Realistic drawings and raw. Available on Netflix France, and Vietnam. This is not a series for children.