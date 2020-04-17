Containment : why I am getting pimples by staying at home ?

Since the beginning of this containment, we are calling on the whims of your skin became a little more temperamental. But whence come the buttons while it is still in the house ?

A few days ago, we explained to you how did the art of face-mapping, where the art of understand the appearance of your buttons in function of the areas concerned. But sometimes, the imperfections are caused by an imbalance more global.

In containment since the 16 of march last, you may have noticed you too : the skin has a tendency to be a bit capricious. This is stated in several forms : droughts skin, of atopy reinforcing, and often, buttons that appear on the face. But for what reasons ? The Dr Nathalie Broussard, Director of scientific communication Shiseido, sheds some light on the subject.

The stress, the main factor

The containment recently introduced (and which has just been extended until 11 may) is a totally new situation, which cause a lot of stress. The the first victim of this stress ? Our skin. In fact, the stress “weakens its barrier function, which lmakes it more permeable and prone to attacks. His heightened sensitivity, the skin reacts disproportionately in producing factors of inflammation and sebum by unusual amount. Result : redness appear, sometimes accompanied with burning sensation or discomfort -or even acne.” Do you have any other good news ?

The good things : less is better !

Don’t panic, a few simple steps are often enough to limit the damage ! First of all, avoid at all costs touching the face. In normal times, it is already outlawed, but in this period of epidemic, it is completely forbidden ! Our fingers, you have understood are vectors, in other bacteria. This is why we insist on how to properly wash hands. It also takes advantage of the containment to let her skin breathewithout make-up. We reserve for our appetizers Skype for example ! Side skincare, Nathalie Broussard puts forward the less is more: “A moisturizer wisely chosen will be good enough in these moments. Of course, the daily cleaning is still essential to get rid of pollution and impurities. And enjoy also for hydrating masks and purifying.”. We therefore leave aside the scrubs and the active is too powerful, and bet everything on the moisturizing and active soothing.

>>> Jenifer : like her, we want bright skin without make-up !

>>> The carrot, your ally, beautiful skin this confinement period

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style