Contested by its players, the american Federation of football reviews his speech

In these documents dated 31 march, the lawyers from the forum have written that it “does not contest the fact that the functions of the national women’s team and the men’s team requires the skills, efforts and responsibilities equal”.

After having argued in a previous folder, presented at the beginning of march, that play in the national men’s team required a higher level of skills, based on the speed and force, and bears a greater responsibility, the USSF has, therefore, decided to change the tone.

These words had sparked an outrage in immediate and widespread on the part of players, leaders – as the boss of the MLS (the professional league north american)- and sponsors such as Coca-Cola, pushing the president of the Federation of Carlos Cordeiro to resign.

The latter was replaced by the vice-chair Cindy Parlow Cone. This former player-american international immediately expressed the wish to calm the situation, while the lawsuit brought by the players of the national team is expected on 5 may.

A trial that she would prefer to avoid, players to the selection, led by its star and activist Megan Rapinoe, demanding $ 66 million in arrears of wages under the act on the equal pay and civil rights act. “I don’t think a trial is good for one or the other of the parties,” said the leader to journalists. “I hope we can find a resolution before it is judged.”

In the meantime, the trial approach and the name of potential witnesses for each party appeared on the records of the 31 march. In the camp of the players are Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn. In the camp of the Federation: the old coach Jill Ellis, Carlos Cordeiro and his predecessor at the head of the Federation, Sunil Gulati, would also appear.

The American dominate more than ever in world football, having won four of the eight world Cups the female, including the last two in 2015 and 2019.