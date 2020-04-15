Continuation of Kendrick Lamar, for higher education

Kendrick Lamar has always told stories through his music, creating a bridge between the oral narratives and visuals. With DAMN., However, the rapper has challenged his audience to glean understanding by listening to the disciplined.

Released April 14, 2017, DAMN. has emerged of a heated political climate in which the tension simmering has given way to a release, cathartic and masterful. Throughout the album, Lamar instills the need for restraint, reflection on self and the preservation of the ideals that allow people to fight for themselves during difficult times.

Aware of the category

DAMMIT. was never intended to be overtly political, but rather to continue the growth and the response of Lamar to the world around him. He brings his skills narrative edge to the album, using a method of storytelling is different in which the listener is encouraged to engage several times with the tracks in order to discover the balance and the execution behind each verse.

An album very economic, DAMN. Find Lamar, balancing briefly on his game of words novel, incorporating every verse with a clear intention. There is no spoon feeding here no more, because K-Dot offers systematically a skill, categorically “Hip-hop aware” this deserves a thorough dissection.

When Lamar is out Pimp a butterfly in 2015, the themes of police brutality, racial inequalities, and the political uproar was obvious; he dealt with the trauma within the black community, the financial turmoil and armed violence from a poetic approach. Two years later, Lamar has unpacked these problems with the same maturity but a more profound intermingling of the themes of the religion to question his way of life. Instead of a call to action, DAMN. laying the introspection and evaluation of what we can take and use in the world.

Advancing the story

The album opens with a choir on ‘BLOOD.’, Kendrick using his flow narrative-edged sword, telling the story of an old blind man who shoot him when he tries to help.

From here, DAMN. jumps and throws in “DNA”, a track in full swing, which puts to the test the views that are oppressive of America on people of color, while reaffirming black pride of Lamar. “This is why I say that hip-hop has done more damage to young African-Americans that racism in recent years,” says Geraldo Rivera on a segment of Fox News, while Lamar response: “I know murder conviction / Burners, boosters, criminals, ballers, dead, redemption / Scholars, fathers dead with children and / I would have liked to receive forgiveness. “

The album continues with Kendrick dancing and weaving on tracks such as ‘ELEMENT.’, A rap battle ruthless on which he insists that he is ready to ‘ die for this s__t” on a loop of piano supplied by James Blake. “The last LP, I’ve tried to raise artists black”, stroke-t -, referring to Pimp A Butterfly, adding: “But it is a difference between artists and black artists wacky.”

His confidence is a siren for the Black ones that grow disproportionately, victims of police brutality and racism faced. The brevity of the track is punctuated by the refrain, “If I slap a ass pu__y or__has, I’ll give him a sexy look”, while Lamar at a given time raises a stream of the single ‘Ha’ of Juvenile in 1998, before the track slows down and becomes quiet in ‘FEEL.’.

Allusions to biblical

A lot of songs on DAMN. allude to the seven deadly sins. While each song individual is sufficient unto itself, they come together to create a collection inspired by the Scriptures that integrates tightly. This philosophical concept leaves room for ‘LOYALTY.’, One of the few tracks radio of the album, with Rihanna. DAMMIT. is noticeably light on the features of the guests, but the look of Rihanna with a rare example of his rap) adds an element of sexy to the album. Although “FIDELITY” refers to romantic relationships, Lamar is obsessed with the notions of fairness and honesty throughout his work.

‘HUMBLE.’, The first single from the album, reached the first place of the Billboard Hot 100, and serves to bind DAMN. together. The track off the competition sees Kendrick with one foot in the past and the other in the present, recalling what it was like the life before being catapulted into stardom. The beating, the beating of Mike WiLL Made-It was originally booked to Gucci Mane after his release from prison, which explains the urgency of the production.

Returning to the religious currents of the album, ‘FEAR.’ Speaks of suffering and talk to God while recalling the experience extremely traumatic. The song ends with a voice message of the cousin of Kendrick, who quoted The Book of Deuteronomy and warns Lamar trends vengeantes of God. On “GOD”, you can feel a goal is imminent, while Kendrick struggles between display of his accomplishments while remaining humble, remembering that it is only a fallible human.

Just like DAMN. starts with a chorus of voices on ‘BLOOD.’, and thus ends the ‘DUCKWORTH.’, the piece which highlights the cyclical nature of the album. A reference to his last name legally, “DUCKWORTH”, imagines an alternative reality in which Kendrick has never existed in the first place, telling me how Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith would have been able to kill the father of Kendrick in a flight before the two met and came to work together. It is a reminder that surprising that a decision can affect the entire motion path of a life and the lives of those around him.

A “musical composition distinguished”

Kendrick Lamar has chosen to live as an artist focused on self-examination, by tying the loose ends of his life in his work, and DAMN. the show at its peak, learning from him and growing up as a black man navigating the world and pushing against it, when they need it.

Even if it trollait the mainstream of hip-hop, DAMN. was a smash critical and commercial. The album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was certified triple-platinum and won the Grammy for best rap album in 2018. DAMN. has also made history by becoming the first album non-classical and non-jazz to receive the Pulitzer prize. The committee praised his “musical composition distinguished”, calling the album “collection of songs, virtuoso unified by its authenticity, vernacular and its dynamic rhythm that provides thumbnails affectantes capturing the complexity of life, african-american, modern.”

While Lamar has always avoided the ring of gossip, hip-hop, he had clearly been paying attention to the culture as a whole. DAMMIT. is both a reaction to the perception of the mainstream media at the time of Kendrick and hip-hop, and a questioning of the self.

