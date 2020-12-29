Controversy over the presence of Kourtney Kardashian in a family photo

Some netizens claim that Kourtney was digitally added to the Kardashian-Jenner family postcard.

A photo starring the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan caused controversy, as the image of the eldest, Kourtney, seems very unreal, and it was thought that it was life-size cardboard.

Such a thing is out of the question. Yes, Kourtney’s presence looks a bit strange, it seems to be overcast, but she was present when that photograph was taken with a view of Lake Tahoe.

The version that Kourtney had been put artificially did not make sense, since they would also have done the same with Kylie and Rob, who is also not in the photo.

This year the millionaire clan did not plan a family postcard-like years ago, due to the difficulty of everyone getting together for the photoshoot.